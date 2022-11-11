Katrina Rainey: Husband 'accepts his actions caused wife's death'
A man whose wife was found in a burning car has accepted that his actions caused her death, a court has heard.
The incident happened outside the family home in Knockloughrim, County Londonderry, on 12 October 2021.
Katrina Rainey, who was in her 50s, died in hospital after she was found inside the vehicle.
Her 60-year-old husband Thomas Rainey denied her murder when he appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Friday.
During the hearing the judge asked a defence barrister about the progression of the case.
The barrister said: "Let me make it clear that this is a case where the defendant accepts that his actions caused the death of his wife.
"This is a case where we are exploring partial defences to the count of murder."
The barrister added that Mr Rainey was due to be examined by a consultant psychiatrist at the end of November.
The judge said he would review the case on 20 January 2023.
Mr Rainey, of Quarry Road, Knockloughrim, was remanded back into custody.