Aidan Mann murder: Barry Donnelly denies charges
A 37-year-old man has denied murdering Aidan Mann in Downpatrick, County Down.
The 28-year-old tattoo artist was attacked on Church Street on 3 January.
He was given treatment by paramedics but died at the scene of the attack.
On Friday Barry Donnelly denied charges of murder and possessing two large kitchen knives in a public place.
He is being housed in a secure unit at Knockbracken Healthcare Park and appeared before the court by videolink.
Mr Donnelly, of Church Street in Downpatrick, also denied two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on 28 June 2021.
He also denied possessing a golf club with intent to commit assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the same date.
A trial date of 9 January next year had been scheduled but that date was scrapped on Friday after it emerged that several medical reports were still outstanding.
A defence barrister told the judge: "There is no dispute that the defendant did the acts that are alleged against him."
But he added that the "mental health aspect" needed to be examined further.
The judge said he would review the case again on 9 January next year and said he hoped the medical reports would be available by then.