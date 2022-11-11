World War Two: Plaque to be unveiled for codebreaker John Herivel
A blue plaque to honour a World War Two codebreaker will be unveiled at Methodist College Belfast on Friday.
John Herivel, a former pupil at the school, played a key role in efforts to decrypt Germany's Enigma codes.
The Bletchley Park work helped to decipher key intelligence messages to inform the allies' war planning.
Mr Herivel's system for breaking the ciphers became known as the Herivel Tip, or Herivelismus.
The work at Bletchley Park was kept secret for decades but an official history of British intelligence in the war would later state it had shortened the conflict by two to four years and without it the outcome would have been uncertain.
The plaque, by the Ulster History Circle, will be unveiled shortly after an Armistice Day silence at 11:00 GMT.
The organisation's chairman, Chris Spurr, said John Herivel, who died aged 92 in 2011, was an insightful mathematician who discovered a way of breaking the Enigma code by hand.
"His ability in maths was encouraged at Methodist College, and the Ulster History Circle is delighted to commemorate this mathematician and codebreaker with a blue plaque," he continued.
Mr Herivel was a pupil at Methodist College between 1924 and 1936 and had lived at Malone Avenue in the city.
After leaving school, he won a scholarship to study mathematics at Cambridge University.
The Ulster History Circle said Mr Herivel received special praise from Sir Winston Churchill during a visit the then-prime minister made to Bletchley Park during the war.
Following World War Two, Mr Herivel returned to Northern Ireland and took up positions at Campbell College and Queen's University, before moving to Oxford.
Friday's ceremony will be attended by Mr Herivel's daughter, Susan, who was also present when an unofficial commemorative plaque was installed at her father's Lonsdale Road house in Oxford in 2014.