Stormont election: NI secretary set to extend deadline
- Published
The deadline for holding a fresh assembly election is expected to be extended by the Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.
On Friday, he ruled out a Christmas poll, after insisting an election would be called as power-sharing at Stormont had not been restored.
The law currently requires an election to happen by mid-January at the latest.
Mr Heaton-Harris is due to spell out the next steps in parliament later on Wednesday.
He is expected to outline his plans to Stormont party leaders in a series of calls before giving MPs an update in the House of Commons.
Devolved government has not functioned since February, with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) blocking the formation of the ruling executive.
The party has taken that stance in its protest against the post-Brexit trading arrangement known as the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Read more: Stormont crisis explained
It had been expected that a poll could be held on 15 December and electoral staff had been preparing for that date.
But on Friday, Mr Heaton-Harris said having heard concerns about the impact and cost of a snap election, it would not take place "ahead of the festive season".
The latest that an election could take place within the current 12-week period set by Westminster is 19 January, but that would require a campaign over Christmas.
Instead, it is anticipated that the government will pass new legislation to push back that deadline.
Mr Heaton-Harris is also likely to indicate that he will pass a budget for Northern Ireland via Westminster and provide additional powers to Stormont civil servants to allow them to take some decisions in the absence of ministers.
He has also suggested he will move to implement a pay cut for MLAs, something that has been done by the government during previous periods of stalemate at Stormont.