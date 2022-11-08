Stormont collapse 'exacerbating budget crisis'
- Published
The lack of a functioning Northern Ireland Executive has exacerbated a Stormont budget crisis, an independent watchdog has concluded.
Departments are on course to overspend by £650m this financial year, equivalent to almost 5% of the budget.
The Fiscal Council said this was mostly due to the unavoidable impact of inflation and pay pressures.
However spending control arrangements in the absence of ministers seem to be making the situation worse, it added.
An executive has not been in place since February when the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) withdrew from the first minister's position in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol.
A budget had not been passed at the time, so departments have been operating with contingency arrangements since then.
Until last month, ministers were in place with limited powers, which included the ability to make some spending decisions.
The Fiscal Council found the lack of an executive and an assembly meant there had been weak oversight of departmental spending.
The Northern Ireland Executive gets the vast majority of its budget as a block grant from Westminster and is expected to operate within that total.
'Confronting difficult decisions'
The council said the lack of a budget was a major problem which had been compounded by the inability to reallocate funds between departments.
Other factors exacerbating the situation were the ability of caretaker ministers to take spending decisions for which they do not have funding, the limited power of civil service accounting officers to impose discipline and the absence of assembly committees to scrutinise the evolution of the public finances through the year.
Sir Robert Chote, the council's chair, said higher inflation and upward pressure on public sector pay had created challenges for public services across the UK.
"The absence of a functioning executive and the inability of the previous one to agree a budget are making it even harder to manage these pressures here," he continued.
"As well as confronting the difficult near-term decisions, Stormont and Whitehall should think carefully about how best to manage similar situations in future before they occur again."