NI Protocol: 'Mixed picture' for NI investment opportunities
- Published
- comments
The Northern Ireland Protocol creates a mixed picture for attracting manufacturing investment, a Department for the Economy report suggests.
The protocol gives Northern Ireland manufacturers unique access to the UK market and the EU single market.
The report found this may make Northern Ireland attractive for manufacturers who want to serve both those markets.
It cautioned this depends on the volume of components a Northern Ireland manufacturer needs from Great Britain.
The protocol keeps Northern Ireland aligned with the EU's single market for goods as a way to maintain a free-flowing goods border with the Republic of Ireland.
That also means Northern Ireland manufacturers have better access to the wider EU than companies in other parts of the UK, with no requirement for new post-Brexit paperwork and checks.
Cost and complexity
However, goods being sent from Great Britain to Northern Ireland require a range of controls and checks which add cost and complexity.
Last year, the Department for the Economy commissioned the investment consultancy Wavteq to analyse the potential impact of these arrangements.
The Department has now published a summary of Wavteq's findings but has not released the full report.
"NI has maintained access to the EU single market for goods and, at the same time, remains in the UK customs union," it found.
"A foreign investor setting up in Northern Ireland can continue to trade with both the EU and UK without additional checks."
The report continued: "However, there are now customs checks on goods travelling from GB to NI and it is a key source for NI supply chains.
"The overall impact of our new trading relationships may be more positive for foreign investors seeking access to both the GB and EU markets with less regulatory obstacles to trade in goods.
"The overall impact may be less positive for NI based companies dependent on GB supply chains."
It adds that individual investors will need to weigh up "complex decisions" about how and where to invest.