Glenn Quinn: Family vows to stay in Carrickfergus despite threat
The brother of a man murdered in Carrickfergus says his family will not be silenced despite receiving more threats they would be shot.
Glenn Quinn was beaten to death at his home in the town in January 2020.
His family believe individuals linked to the South East Antrim UDA were responsible for his murder.
Glenn's brother Martin says his family have been threatened up to 12 times since his death with the most recent threat at the weekend.
He and his 78-year-old mother were notified by police of the latest warning.
Mr Quinn said his family had not been allowed to grieve as their fight for Glenn continued.
Those behind the most recent threat were, he said, "an absolute disgrace to unionism and loyalism".
"It is completely ridiculous so-called loyalists threatening to shoot a 78-year-old Royal Irish Remembrance widow in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday," he said.
"They need to catch a grip of themselves. Have they not done enough to our family by murdering Glenn?
"Can they not just stop and accept the absolute abhorrent behaviour they have done on Glenn?
"They will never threaten us and make us leave."
PSNI Supt Gillian Kearney said police would not comment on threats made to individuals, however she said keeping people safe was a priority.
"Where the Police Service of Northern Ireland receives information that a person's life may be at risk, we will inform them accordingly," she said.
"Our priority will always be to protect the vulnerable and detect those who commit crime and bring them before the courts."
She appealed to anyone with concerns about criminality in their area to contact police.