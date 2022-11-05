Dungannon: Teenage girl in court over attempted murder
A 16-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed her social worker with a knife.
The woman was attacked at a house in Union Place in Dungannon, in County Tyrone, on Thursday.
The girl was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
The girl, who cannot be identified because of her age, had come to Northern Ireland from London in June 2022.
The court heard that she had gone missing from her Dungannon home and was being returned by police and her social worker when the attack happened.
After going into the kitchen of her home, the girl is alleged to have stabbed her social worker three times, once to the back of her head and twice more to her body .
The woman had to undergo extensive surgery at the Ulster Hospital on Friday.
The girl was arrested at the scene.
The court heard that the teenager had no documentation when she arrived in Dover last year, but had since used several different names and dates of birth and is currently seeking asylum.
A police officer told the court she could connect the defendant to the charges and that the girl had accepted during questioning that she had used a knife in the attack but did not say why.
There was no bail application made and the girl remains in custody.