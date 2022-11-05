Man, 54, charged after police cars rammed in Belfast city centre
- Published
A 54-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving after three police cars were rammed in Belfast city centre on Friday.
It happened at 04:30 GMT in the Grosvenor Road/Fisherwick Place junction. No officers were injured.
The man was also charged with driving while disqualified, driving with excess alcohol and failing to stop for police.
He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
A 30-year-old man, who was arrested in relation to the incident, was issued with a Community Resolution Notice.