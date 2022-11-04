Dr James Kincade: Tributes paid to former BBC NI governor

Dr James Kincade

Tributes have been paid to the former National Governor of BBC NI Dr James Kincade, who has died aged 97.

His funeral took place at Hillsborough Presbyterian Church in County Down on Friday.

Dr Kincade was the National Governor of BBC NI from 1985 to 1991, a role that was dissolved in 2007, when the board was replaced by the BBC Trust.

He was also a former headteacher of the Royal School in Dungannon, County Tyrone, and Methodist College Belfast.

Methodist College said the school community was "deeply saddened by the news of his passing".

The Royal School Dungannon said everyone associated with the school was saddened to learn of the death of the school's former headmaster.

"We send our condolences to the Kincade family circle at this sad time," the school tweeted.

Born in 1925, Dr Kincade went to Foyle College and Magee University College in Londonderry.

He then went to Trinity College in Dublin, Oriel College in Oxford, and the University of Edinburgh.

He also joined the Royal Air Force (RAF) during World War Two, where he was a flying officer.

After teaching in Merchiston College in Edinburgh, he became headmaster of the Royal School Dungannon from 1961 to 1974, and at the time was the youngest headmaster in Northern Ireland.

Dr James Kincade (r) with Fabian Monds, who was the BBC's last National Governor for Northern Ireland, and Lady Lucy Faulkner, who was the first woman to take on that role

He became headmaster of Methodist College Belfast in 1974 and retired in 1988.

He was appointed a CBE by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to education.

