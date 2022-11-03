Ormeau Road: Man arrested after south Belfast assault
- Published
A 23-year-old man has been arrested following a report of an assault and possible stabbing in south Belfast.
Police said the incident happened in Essex Grove off the Ormeau Road on Thursday afternoon.
The man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.
Another man was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury. Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.