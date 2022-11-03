PSNI chief sees 'no rise in threat' of loyalist violence
Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said the police have "not to date seen any corroboration of a heightened threat of violence" from loyalist paramilitaries.
He was addressing a public meeting of the Policing Board in Belfast.
Mr Byrne was speaking after the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) last week appeared to place a question mark over the continuation of the 1994 ceasefires.
The chief constable also appealed for people to "calm the rhetoric".
Mr Byrne added: "We are far from complacent and we will continue to remain vigilant."
He acknowledged ongoing "tensions and palpable frustrations" among loyalists over the Brexit/Northern Ireland Protocol arrangements.
He said police had examined the LCC letter and are of the view there is nothing of a criminal nature contained within it.
The LCC letter was sent to the leaders of the four unionist parties and warned of "dire consequences" should joint London-Dublin rule be imposed in the continued absence of Stormont.
The Northern Ireland Office has stated joint authority is not under consideration.