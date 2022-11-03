M&S reinstates Christmas food order service in NI
- Published
Marks & Spencer has reinstated its Christmas food ordering service in Northern Ireland this year.
The retailer produces a festive food catalogue allowing customers to place click and collect orders.
In 2021, Northern Ireland was excluded as the retailer said there was "too much risk" it could let customers down.
M&S has previously said the Irish Sea border has caused it difficulties in stocking its Northern Ireland stores.
It has also reinstated the Christmas service in its Republic of Ireland stores, although with a smaller range than UK shops.
The Northern Ireland Brexit deal known as the protocol keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods.
The EU has strict rules for the importation of food products into the single market.
That has caused difficulties for GB supermarkets and other food businesses when sending product to Northern Ireland.
M&S has been the most vocal about the challenges it has faced.
Checks and controls on food products from GB to NI have never been implemented in full due to so-called grace periods.
Full EU controls are in place for goods being shipped from GB to to the Republic of Ireland.
Last month an executive from a major transport firm told a House of Lords committee that full implementation of the protocol would see GB to NI trade come to a halt within 48 hours.
Paul Jackson, from McBurney Transport, described the Irish Sea trading arrangements as a "complete disaster".
The EU and UK are currently holding negotiations aimed at reducing the burden of the protocol.
The UK government says that if those talks are unsuccessful it will take unilateral action to fundamentally change the operation and oversight of the arrangements.