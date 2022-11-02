Newry: Man accused of ramming police car while half naked
- Published
A man accused of ramming a police vehicle with his van whilst driving "naked from the waist down" has been remanded in custody.
Sean Garland is also charged with possessing a class A drug and possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.
Newry Magistrates' Court was told police located a kilo of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000 in his van.
The 31-year-old was refused bail.
Mr Garland, of Forest Park in Killeavy, appeared by videolink and confirmed he understood the charges against him, which also included attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.
A detective constable told the court police were objecting to bail due to fears Mr Garland could commit further offences or flee to avoid the charges.
She said police suspicions were raised because Mr Garland was driving at 20mph in a 60mph zone on Monday evening.
Officers signalled to him to stop using blue lights and sirens but he allegedly drove off along along the Keadymore Road in Armagh performing dangerous manoeuvres.
Officers followed at a distance but the van ended up turning into a dead end and performing a U-turn before ramming the police vehicle. which the detective said caused substantial damage.
Mr Garland, who the detective said was naked from the waist down, was arrested at the scene and a search of the van allegedly revealed two packages of suspected cocaine, one weighing about a kilo, as well as a smaller package.
During police interviews Mr Garland claimed he was a habitual cocaine user.
His barrister said any risk of flight was "complete conjecture" on the part of the police.
District Judge Eamon King refused bail due to the risk of further offences and Mr Garland was remanded into custody.
He is due to appear in court again on 23 November.