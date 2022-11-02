Covid-19 Inquiry: Hearing on Stormont decision-making begins
- Published
The UK Covid-19 Inquiry is beginning a preliminary hearing into decisions made by the government in Northern Ireland.
Sitting in London, it is focussing on issues specific to Northern Ireland which may have affected how the executive responded to the pandemic.
It is expected to scrutinise core political and administrative decision-making throughout the pandemic.
It will assess how and why key decisions were made, with particular emphasis on the initial outbreak.
It will also attempt to establish what information was available in Northern Ireland.
Wednesday's hearing will provide an update on which individuals and organisations have been successful in their applications to participate next year, when the inquiry will hear evidence.
Brenda Doherty's 82-year-old mother Ruth Burke was one of the first people in Northern Ireland to die with Covid-19 in 2020.
"On 20th March, that's when we found out mum had tested positive [for Covid-19]," Ms Doherty said.
"She seemed to be doing good and then on the 23rd of March, just after the prime minister announced the [first] lockdown, I got a phone call to see if I would agree to no unnecessary intervention because mum was not going to make it.
"Due to restrictions, we were advised not to go up and mum never got a proper funeral. She just got what I would call a committal."
She added: "We need to look at what decisions made during the pandemic impacted on us here and now and we need to know if things could have been done differently.
"It's great that we have the UK-wide inquiry but I would still call for a devolved inquiry here in Northern Ireland because I believe that is the best way we are going to learn lessons."
Martina Ferguson from Portadown, County Armagh, whose mother, Ursula, died in 2021 during the pandemic, said she was going into the inquiry with an "open mind".
She is attending the preliminary hearing on Wednesday with other bereaved families from Northern Ireland.
Ms Ferguson also said a "devolved inquiry was really important".
"The pandemic has impacted everybody, whether you were healthy or you weren't - it has impacted education, it has impacted children, all the vulnerable groups," she told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster.
"This inquiry is to find out what went wrong, what went right, how can we improve, what change can we look forward to.
"I personally feel that this has been the biggest human rights crisis certainly in my lifetime and I think lessons need to be learned from this should we face another pandemic in the future."
Johnson WhatsApp messages
The inquiry is being broken down into different sections - or modules.
The preliminary hearing for module one, looking at how well prepared the UK was, took place last month.
Monday marked the start of the preliminary hearing for module two, which is looking at the political decision-making.
Counsel for the inquiry, Hugo Keith KC, said it would look at whether lives could have been saved by introducing an earlier lockdown at the start of 2020.But he also said it would assess the quality of advice ministers received, and whether too much weight was given to modelling.
On Monday, the inquiry asked to see Boris Johnson's WhatsApp messages during his time as prime minister as part of its probe into decision-making.Mr Keith said the messages had been requested alongside thousands of other documents, as a major focus of this part of the inquiry was understanding how the "momentous" decisions to impose lockdowns and restrictions were taken.
Preliminary inquiries - legal hearings which consider procedural issues relating to the conduct of future public hearings and the inquiry's investigations - also began this week in Scotland and Wales.