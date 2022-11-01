EY consultancy firm creates 98 new jobs at Belfast operation
- Published
Multinational consultancy firm EY has announced it is creating 98 new roles at its Belfast office.
EY said on Tuesday it would be creating 900 jobs across its offices on the island of Ireland, taking the firm's headcount to 5,100.
The company reported a 26% increase in revenue to €536m (£289m) in its operations.
About 60% of the roles will go to experienced hires and new graduates will make up the rest.
The firm, also known as Ernst & Young, is hiring across the areas of tax, audit, corporate finance and consulting.
Recruits are also being targeted in new growth areas, including technology consulting, digital and emerging technology, data analytics, cyber security, sustainability, law, strategy and transformation.
Frank O'Keeffe, managing partner at EY Ireland, said: "Our plan to increase our current headcount on the island of Ireland from 4,200 to 5,100 people is hugely exciting for us.
"We're seeking to recruit the brightest and most diverse talent across a host of disciplines to join our brilliant teams."