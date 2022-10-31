County Fermanagh: Search ongoing for missing man in Lough Erne
A major search operation is continuing on Lower Lough Erne in County Fermanagh for a missing man.
Police believe Michael McGirr was on a boat travelling in the direction of Inish Davar Island a short distance from Lough Erne Yacht Club.
Mr McGirr was last seen in Enniskillen at 14:00 BST on Saturday.
It is understood a cream coloured 19-foot Sheelin boat has been located with extensive aerial searches carried out by coastguard helicopters.
The police and RNLI have also been assisted by members of the boating community in searches on the water and along the shoreline.
Police said Mr McGirr was last seen wearing a high vis yellow vest or coat and had been carrying a navy blue bag.