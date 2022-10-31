Charlotte Murray: Police urge killer to end 'cowardly silence' about body location
- Published
Detectives investigating the murder of Charlotte Murray have appealed to her killer end his "cowardly silence" about the location of her body.
In October 2019, Johnny Miller was found guilty of murdering his former fiancée and later sentenced to at least 16 years.
Ms Murray, 34, was killed some time between 31 October and 1 November 2012, but her body has never been found.
Police are making the appeal on the 10th anniversary of her disappearance.
Det Supt Eamonn Corrigan said: "Johnny Miller was sentenced to life in February 2020 for killing Charlotte, but still refuses to say where her remains are, denying her friends and family the chance to say their final goodbyes and lay her to rest.
"His cowardly silence is cruel and is prolonging the suffering and distress for Charlotte's family.
"They have already been through unimaginable turmoil and they simply want to know the truth about what happened to her."
Ms Murray, who was a twin and from Omagh, lived with Miller at Roxborough Heights in Moy, County Tyrone. She was last seen alive at Halloween in 2012.
'Do the decent thing'
Miller, a chef, formerly of Redford Park, Dungannon, had claimed she vanished after leaving him to start a new life in Belfast.
Det Supt Corrigan asked Miller to "do the decent thing" to end the family's suffering.
Following Miller's sentencing, Ms Murray's family called on local politicians to bring in a law to prevent killers who conceal their victim's body from receiving parole.
A similar law has already been enacted in England and Wales.
Speaking outside court in February 2020, Ms Murray's identical twin sister, Denise, said: "We ask of him to tell us where Charlotte's body is and let us bring Charlotte home. We want to say our goodbyes in peace.
"This is a cruel suffering that he has put upon us, especially our mum."
Det Supt Corrigan also appealed for anyone else who may have knowledge of where Ms Murray's body may be to contact police.