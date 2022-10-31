Portglenone: Man in critical condition after assault
- Published
A man has been left in a critical condition following an assault outside a bar in Portglenone, County Antrim.
The police received a report from the ambulance service about a man lying unconscious on Main Street at about 01:10 GMT on Sunday.
The man, who is in his 30s, had sustained a head injury.
A 41-year-old man has been arrested. Police have appealed for information and are urging anyone with dash-cam footage to get in contact with them.