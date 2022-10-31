Declan Norris, SDLP, to replace James McKeever on council
- Published
The SDLP has selected a new councillor on Derry City and Strabane District Council to replace a former member who was convicted of sex offences.
James McKeever, 64, got a four-year jail term for eight sexual offences against a girl between 1981 to 1988.
The former mayor was expelled from the party following the guilty verdict in May, and was then asked by the SDLP to relinquish his council seat.
Declan Norris was chosen as his replacement on Sunday.
Following a party selection convention, Mr Norris will now represent the Faughan district.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Mr Norris said he hopes to build the profile of the SDLP in the area and highlight issues facing the tight-knit community there.
"It's all about getting out there and people trusting in me to get the job done," Mr Norris said.