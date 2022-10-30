Belfast Lough search operation continues
An overnight search of Belfast Lough is still ongoing after reports of a man entering the water from a ferry.
The alarm was raised at about 21:30 BST on Saturday.
The Coastguard launched RNLI lifeboats from Bangor and pilot boats from the harbour. The service's helicopter based at Prestwick and its rescue team from Bangor were also involved.
Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area while the search continues.
There is a slight knock-on delay to Stena Line services as a result of the operation.
Other search and rescue teams have since joined the operation.