Liam Christie: Second man charged after Antrim murder
- Published
A 43-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Liam Christie.
Mr Christie, 44, was shot eight times at close range in the Ballycraigy estate in Antrim town on 20 October.
Police said his body was found in his home after neighbours raised the alarm.
The 43-year-old man who was charged on Saturday evening is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday.
He is also accused of firearm offences.
On Thursday a 44-year-old man was also charged with Mr Christie's murder.
Another 43-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of the murder was released on bail.