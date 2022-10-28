RVH nurse's camper van destroyed in Belfast arson attack
- Published
The vehicle a nurse at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast had been staying in has been destroyed in an arson attack.
The incident occurred in the at around 1:50 BST on Friday on Sorella Street in west Belfast, police said.
The Belfast Trust described the incident as a "traumatic experience" for the nurse and that he had lost all of his possessions in the fire.
Colleagues are helping the man find suitable accommodation.
A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said: "Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze. There are no reports of any injuries at this time.
"Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident, which we are treating as arson."
The vehicle was described as a camper van by the trust and is understood to be a Land Rover Defender.
The trust said they are supporting the man, who is employed through an agency "during this extremely difficult time".
Police have appealed for anyone with information on the incident to come forward.