Lyra McKee: Niall Sheerin subject to Serious Crime Prevention Order
- Published
A Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO) has been imposed on a man currently serving a prison sentence for storing the gun used to kill Lyra McKee.
Niall Sheerin, 29, from Tyrconnell Street in Londonderry, was sentenced last month to seven years in prison and a further five years on license.
Ms McKee, who was 29, was observing rioting in the Creggan estate in Derry when she was shot on 18 April 2019.
Sheerin appeared in Belfast Crown court on Friday via video-link from prison.
Sheerin previously admitted storing the Hammerli X-Esse .22 pistol, which was found wrapped in plastic bags during police searches of a field in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry in 2020.
Ballistics tests showed the weapon had been used in four shootings in the city, as well as what police said was the shooting of Ms McKee.
Following Sheerin's imprisonment, an application was launched to make him the subject of a SCPO.
While the order was challenged by the defence, the Crown submitted that it was being sought to both protect the public and prevent further offending.
Mr Justice Fowler imposed the order for five years and said it would take effect from when Sheerin is released from jail.
SCPOs fall under the Serious Crime Act 2007 and are sought in a bid to prevent, restrict or disrupt defendants in the commission of criminality.
The SCPO was challenged by Sheerin's legal team, who questioned the necessity and proportionality of its terms.
Ruling to grant the SCPO, Mr Justice Fowler noted Sheerin was involved in storing the "murderous weapon" and imposed a series of terms.
These include Sheerin providing his mobile phone for inspection upon police request and providing police with a list of all applications he downloads on to his mobile.
He is also banned from being on private agricultural land without prior consent, and from taking part in rallies or protests without prior consent of the police.