NI Assembly election to be called but no date set
The Northern Ireland secretary has said he will call an assembly election but has not set any date for it.
Chris Heaton-Harris said he would give more information next week and would be meeting the parties in the meantime.
Devolved government in NI has not functioned since an election in May.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) blocked the restoration of power-sharing in its protest against the post-Brexit trading arrangements called the Northern Ireland Protocol.
On Thursday, politicians failed in last-ditch efforts to restore devolved government ahead of a deadline set by Westminster.
Legislation says that an election must be held within 12 weeks and it had been expected that a poll would take place on 15 December.
However, Mr Heaton-Harris denied he had made a U-turn, saying an election did not have to be called immediately.
"I hear it when the parties say that they really do not want an election at all," he said.
"But nearly all of them are parties who signed up to the rules, the law. That means I need to call an election so you'll hear more from me on that particular point next week."
He added: "I will be calling an election"
