NI Assembly election to be called but no date set
- Published
The Northern Ireland secretary has said he will call an assembly election but has not set any date for it.
Chris Heaton-Harris said he would give more information next week and would be meeting the parties in the meantime.
Devolved government in NI has not functioned since an election in May.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) blocked the restoration of power-sharing in its protest against the post-Brexit trading arrangements called the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Legislation says that an election must be held within 12 weeks and it had been expected that a poll would take place on 15 December.
The Northern Ireland parties had expected the secretary of state to signal a date for the election on Friday.
However, Mr Heaton-Harris denied he had made a U-turn, saying an election did not have to be called immediately.
"I hear it when the parties say that they really do not want an election at all," he said.
"But nearly all of them are parties who signed up to the rules, the law. That means I need to call an election so you'll hear more from me on that particular point next week."
He added: "I will be calling an election"
Before today the Secretary of State could not have been clearer.
He was going to call an election at a minute past midnight.
It looks now like many minutes will pass before we get to that point.
He is adamant that he will still call an election but not sure when.
We don't have an election date and we don't have a timeline as to when he might call it.
What happens next is any ones guess.
Mr Heaton-Harris said he had met with Virginia McVea, Northern Ireland's chief electoral officer, and discussed issues around operational concerns she wants to "make sure are addressed as we move forward".
He said joint authority in Northern Ireland was "something we simply will not consider".
Speaking in Dublin at around the same time as Mr Heaton-Harris was speaking in Belfast, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin said: "In my view we should take the opportunity to pause and see if we can get the institutions back and, parallel with that, have substantive negotiations between the UK government and the European Union.
"The law does provide for an election, I acknowledge that, but we know what elections can do, they can lead to further polarisation."
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Mr Heaton-Harris must drop the idea of an assembly election and focus on restoring the Stormont institutions.
"The secretary of state's failure to outline details of an assembly election today should be the end of the idea," he said.
Alliance MP Stephen Farry said there had been no "pressure" applied to the DUP by Westminster to get them to go into government.
"We are in political vacuum but I don't think an election is going to address that vacuum so we will still be in that dilemma on the far-side of an election," he told Evening Extra.
However, he added that there should be a "cautious welcome if there is some degree of reflection happening inside the NIO".