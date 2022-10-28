Floods: Heavy rain closes roads in Derry and Tyrone
Heavy rain has led to the closure of some roads in counties Londonderry and Tyrone.
The Clooney Road in County Londonderry is closed between Greysteel and the City of Derry Airport roundabout.
Dungiven's Main Street is impassable because of flooding, said police.
Motorists are being urged to take care while driving and to seek alternative routes where possible. A yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place until 11:00 on Friday.
Drivers are urged to avoid Main Street, Dungiven, which is currently impassable due to flooding. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.— Police Causeway Coast and Glens (@PSNICCGDistrict) October 28, 2022
There are reports of flooding on the A5 between Derry and Bready, between Strabane and Omagh and on the Foreglen and Glenshane roads and at Gransha roundabout in County Londonderry.