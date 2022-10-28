Floods: Heavy rain closes roads in Derry and Tyrone

Fire service vehicles at flooding at the City of Derry Airport roundabout
The fire and rescue service was called to deal with flooding near the City of Derry Airport

Heavy rain has led to the closure of some roads in counties Londonderry and Tyrone.

The Clooney Road in County Londonderry is closed between Greysteel and the City of Derry Airport roundabout.

Dungiven's Main Street is impassable because of flooding, said police.

Motorists are being urged to take care while driving and to seek alternative routes where possible. A yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place until 11:00 on Friday.

There are reports of flooding on the A5 between Derry and Bready, between Strabane and Omagh and on the Foreglen and Glenshane roads and at Gransha roundabout in County Londonderry.

