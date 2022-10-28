County Tyrone: Farmers offered free chemical disposal service
Farmers in County Tyrone are to be offered free collection and disposal of unwanted chemicals and pesticides.
The NI Water scheme will be open to farmers living in the River Derg catchment area, which is an important source of drinking water.
Chemicals used in agriculture can cause damage to waterways if disposed of inappropriately.
Registration for the new scheme opens on 1 November and runs for the whole month.
The scheme follows a successful trial of a collection and disposal service earlier this year.
From 9 January 2023 a contractor will collect the substances and dispose of them "safely and confidentially", said NI Water.
Farmers can register to have unwanted or out-of-date herbicides, weed killer, sheep dip, insecticide sprays, rodenticides, fungicides veterinary medicines and empty containers taken away.
'Peace of mind'
Ulster Farmers' Union president David Brown encouraged farmers to take advantage of the opportunity.
He said: "This is an excellent scheme which will help farmers tidy up their stores and give peace of mind that unwanted chemicals are out of the way and disposed of safely."
NI Water's catchment officer Peter Quinn said the scheme was taking place to reduce the risk of dangerous chemicals making their way into watercourses leading to the River Derg.
"We are happy to be working with our contractors McQuillan Environmental, who will pick up the waste chemicals from your farm and dispose of them safely on our behalf and within all waste management regulations." he said.
Farmers must live in the catchment area upstream of the Water Treatment Works at Ardstraw.
That includes Castlederg, Spamount, Killen, Aghyaran and Killeter.
Farmers can register online from next Tuesday here.