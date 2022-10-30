Halloween: Londonderry goes 'above and beyond' for festival
- Published
As a city, Londonderry traditionally takes Halloween very seriously.
Derry City and Strabane District Council's four-day festival programme is billed as one of the biggest Halloween parties in Europe.
More than 100,00 people - many in fancy dress - are expected to flock to the city centre over the weekend for the many events on offer this year.
This year's festival programme sees the return of the Halloween Carnival parade for the first time since 2019.
The parade, on Monday, will be made up of more than 700 performers, with hundreds of people drawn from schools, clubs and groups right across the north-west, through the council's partnership with the North West Carnival Initiative (NWCI).
Celebrations in 2020 were reduced significantly, with many events moving online, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Halloween festival in 2021 was one of the first major events held in the north west since Covid-19 restrictions were eased in Northern Ireland.
This year's festival programme is back to full capacity.
"Nobody does Halloween like Derry," performer Michelle Lake told BBC News NI.
"Everyone is just mad for it here and it's great to see so many people dressing up for it."
Ms Lake, along with her fellow creepily-dressed castmates, will be among those trying to frighten visitors along the city's Halloween trail.
Derry City and Strabane District Council's festival and events manager Jacqueline Whoriskey believes Derry is undoubtedly the "home of Halloween".
"It's massive and we are expecting, for the four days and nights, over 100,00 people to come this year," she told BBC News NI.
"That's people coming from all over the world to spend time here and spend money on accommodation, hospitality and all the other activities that are on.
"Everybody is welcome and of course there is also that huge local audience as well because people here just love Halloween."
Ms Whoriskey said the council estimated that the festival programme would generate an additional £4m in economic investment for the city and district.
"This festival doesn't just bring in people at the time, it also brings in year-round visitors," Ms Whoriskey said.
"People will look at the place on TV and hear about it on radio and will think about booking a visit."
Many business owners across the north west will be hoping to hear the sound of cash registers and contactless taps over the sounds of screams.
Emily McCorkell, who runs a food truck, said the council, the people of Derry and all the city traders "go above and beyond" for Halloween.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Ms McCorkell said so much work goes on behind the scenes to make the event the "biggest Halloween event in Europe".
This year, Ms McCorkell has decided to offer smaller meals at a reduced price because of the cost-of-living crisis.
Ms McCorkell said she loved Halloween and "would typically do well" as a trader across the festival programme compared to other big events in the city's calendar.
"We love being there, we are excited about meeting everyone and just hope people love their food as much as we love serving them."
Events this year will feature a series of spooktacular sights, characters, and digital wonders - with celebrations culminating in the traditional fireworks display over the River Foyle.
A full list of all the events on offer across the Derry and Strabane District Council area can be found here.