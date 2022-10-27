John Paul McDonagh murder: Joseph Joyce given life sentence
- Published
A man who murdered a teenager in a "street battle" in Enniskillen has been told he must serve a minimum of 10 years in prison.
Joseph Joyce, 32, from Clon Elagh, Londonderry, was given a life sentence after being convicted of murdering 18-year old John Paul McDonagh.
Mr McDonagh sustained a fatal leg wound during the confrontation in Coolcullen Meadow in Enniskillen in April 2020.
The judge said he accepted that Joyce had not intended to kill anyone.
But Mr Justice Rooney said it was "abundantly clear" from a victim impact statement from Rose McDonagh, who had witnessed the killing of her son, that John Paul was "deeply loved".
"It is important that the court and the defendant realise and understand the extent of the damage that has been caused to Rose McDonagh and her family due to John Paul's traumatic and unnecessary death," the judge said.
He said the defendant had expressed genuine remorse for his actions and was aware from his own family's loss of the impact caused by the death of a child.
During the trial, the jury was shown CCTV footage of Joyce standing in the street holding a slash-hook in one hand and plastic bottle filled with ammonia in the other.
The footage captured Joyce engaging in what the prosecution described as a "street battle" against brothers Gerard, John Paul and Jimmy McDonagh.
Footage also showed the fatal blow to the back of John Paul McDonagh's leg.
Joyce had claimed he was acting in self-defence and was protecting himself, his family and his home from an attack by the three brothers, who were armed with a knife, bottle and garden spade.
He also told police at the time that he was sorry for what happened and never intended to kill anyone.
However, the jury rejected Joyce's claims of self-defence and found him guilty of murder.
The father-of-three was also found unanimously guilty of wounding Gerard McDonagh during the same incident, possessing two weapons, namely a slash hook and bottle of ammonia, and a charge of causing an affray.
'Trouble and violence'
A defence barrister said Joyce had acted with "excessive self-defence" and "the trouble and violence was brought to his door and he reacted".
Several character references on behalf of Joyce included a statement from a police officer in Derry who spoke of the "positive affect" Joyce's influence has had on the Irish Traveller community.
A letter from the Traveller Mediation Services described him as a "peacemaker" regarding family disputes.
As well as the 10-year minimum tariff for murder, Joseph Joyce was given a five-year concurrent prison sentence for causing grievous bodily harm to Gerard McDonagh.
He also received a two-year prison sentence for affray, two years for possession of a scythe and six months for possession of a bottle of ammonia.
His wife Ellen Joyce, 31, was handed a two-month prison sentence, suspended for one year, for a common assault committed on the same day.
Several members of the McDonagh family are due to be sentenced on a separate date for a variety of offences arising from the same incident.
This includes Gerard McDonagh who was convicted by a jury in a separate trial of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to Joseph Joyce, possessing an offensive weapon and affray.
'Whole life ahead of him'
Reacting to Joyce's sentencing, Det Ch Insp John Caldwell said Mr McDonagh "should have had his whole life ahead of him".
"I know that nothing can ease the pain and heartache the McDonagh family continue to feel," the senior officer said.
"I can only hope that today's result sends out a clear message of the consequences of such irreversible and reckless actions.
"A young life has been taken; a family left bereft; and another set to spend 10 years in prison."