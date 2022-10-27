Wrightbus: Ballymena firm to supply 100 electric buses to Translink
- Published
A deal to buy 100 electric buses is a "transformational" step in decarbonising Northern Ireland's public transport network, Translink has said.
The buses are being supplied by Ballymena-based Wrightbus.
There will also be investment in charging infrastructure in an overall package worth £88m.
Sixty of the new buses will be for the Belfast Metro network with the other 40 going to Ulsterbus.
All the new buses are due to enter service by summer 2024 and their announcement follows the roll-out of 100 zero emission buses on Belfast Metro services this year.
Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, said: "This further significant investment in zero emission buses supports our plans to decarbonise our fleet and lead the transport transformation in Northern Ireland.
"It enables us to deliver the benefits of zero emission technology to more areas across NI with 40 buses being allocated to Ulsterbus services in the north-west, Coleraine and Craigavon."
Translink began the roll-out of its zero emission bus fleet in March.
Earlier this year, Wrightbus won an order to supply almost 200 electric buses to England as well as a deal to supply up to 800 zero-emission buses to the Republic of Ireland.
Wrightbus said the deal to supply First Bus in five areas of England was the largest zero emission bus order outside of London.