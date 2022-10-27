Liam Christie: Man charged with murder remanded in custody

Liam ChristiePSNI
Liam Christie died after he was shot at close range, police said
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI North East Reporter

A 44-year-old man charged with the murder of Liam Christie in Antrim on 20 October has been remanded in custody.

Mr Christie was shot eight times at close range at his home on the Ballycraigy estate.

Jonathan Patterson, from Whinburn Close in Antrim, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court by videolink from police custody.

He is also charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life or property.

Mr Patterson spoke only to confirm he understood the charges.

The judge refused a bail application.

The case is listed to be heard again on 22 November.

