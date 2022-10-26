Liam Christie: Man charged with murder after Antrim killing
A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Liam Christie who was shot dead in Antrim town.
Mr Christie, 44, was shot eight times at close range in his home on the Ballycraigy estate last Thursday.
Police say Mr Christie's body was found in his home after neighbours raised the alarm.
The man is also charged with firearm offences. He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.
A 43-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday morning and remains in custody.