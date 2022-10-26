Dublin transport firm Aircoach buys Derry-based Airporter
Londonderry-based transport company Airporter has been bought by Aircoach.
Airporter, which was owned and run by Jennifer and Niall McKeever, operates bus services which connect Derry with Belfast's two airports.
Aircoach, a subsidiary of First Group PLC, is a similar but larger business with its operations focused on Dublin Airport.
The deal will see Aircoach launch a new service between Derry and Dublin Airport and onto Dublin city centre.
The acquisition includes the Airporter base at the Springtown Industrial Estate in the city, and the transfer of all Airporter drivers and operational staff to Aircoach.
The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Dervla McKay, managing director of Aircoach, said: "Today's announcement marks a significant milestone for Aircoach with the creation of an all-island service for the first time."
She added that the new Dublin route is "a major addition for those in the north west as it will enhance connectivity for thousands more tourists and visitors throughout the year".
Airporter was set up by Mrs McKeever's family in 1997 and she was instrumental in growing the business.
It has carried more than two million passengers since it was founded.
Like any business dependent on aviation, it had a tough time during the pandemic showing a pre-tax losses of £254,000 in 2011 and £211,000 in 2020.