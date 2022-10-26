Irish language and Ulster Scots bill clears final hurdle in Parliament
Irish language and Ulster Scots legislation has cleared its final hurdle in the House of Commons.
The culture, language and identity bill passed its third and final reading on Wednesday.
It was introduced in May following long-standing commitments from the government.
It was initially part of the New Decade, New Approach deal in 2020 that restored Stormont's institutions.
A small technical amendment was added by the government which will need approval in the Lords before the bill is sent for Royal Assent.
It is not yet clear when that will happen.
It will also allow the secretary of state to intervene in areas relating to the decisions of commissioners, if power sharing is not restored.
Campaign group Conradh na Gaeilge welcomed the legislation's passage but called on Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to appoint an Irish language commissioner immediately.
Paula Melvin, the group's president, said: "We now enter the implementation phase of this legislation. Painful experience with the British government has taught us to take nothing for granted.
"Until we see this bill fully enacted and indeed implemented in practice, we will continue to push ahead with the campaign."
'Defining moment'
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson spoke out against the bill in the House of Commons chamber on Wednesday.
He said: "The bill will fail in its objective to promote respect in Northern Ireland because those of us who come from an Ulster-British, Ulster-Scots background do not feel this bill adequately respects and protects our identity."
Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill welcomed the legislation as a "defining moment" for the Irish language community.
"After many years of campaigning to guarantee Irish language rights and protections in law, today belongs to the grassroots activists who have delivered Acht Gaeilge," she said.
Also speaking in the Commons chamber, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said he was "sorrowful" the law was not passed at Stormont but that it was an "important step on the way to recognising that the Irish language is a key part of the identity of many people in our community".