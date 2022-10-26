Ex-PSNI officer to stand trial for illegally accessing police data
A former police officer accused of illegally using the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) database is to stand trial, a judge has ordered.
The 45-year-old man is accused of illegally obtaining information on a series of people.
He appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court to face a 77 charges relating to alleged unauthorised access to the police force's records.
The man is not being named due to security concerns.
Criminal proceedings relate to the period between January 2015 and October 2018.
The ex-constable is charged with misconduct in a public office by obtaining data held on the PSNI's computer systems.
'Dissident republican threat'
He is also accused of 35 counts of unauthorised access to computer material and 34 counts of unlawfully obtaining or disclosing personal data.
Another seven charges relate to causing a computer to perform a function with intent to secure access to data.
The case involves allegations that he obtained information about 13 people.
The man is not being identified due to the potential danger to him from dissident republicans.
Appearing before the court remotely from his solicitor's office, the defendant confirmed that he understood the charges against him.
He declined to give evidence or call any witnesses at this stage of the proceedings.
The judge said: "He will be returned for trial [at Belfast Crown Court] on a date to be fixed."
The former policeman was released on continuing bail, to appear again for his arraignment.