Iron bar attacks in Derry believed to be linked
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after being beaten by a group of men with iron bars in the Brandywell area of Londonderry.
It happened outside flats in Lecky Road at about 21:00 on Tuesday.
The victim, a 38-year-old man, was treated in hospital for his injuries to his hand, head and arm.
It is the second similar attack in the city in less than 24 hours and police have said they believe the assaults may be linked.
"This was a brutal attack which left the victim with several injuries," Det Insp Stephanie Finlay said.
"Although these injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time, you can imagine the resulting trauma this vicious attack will have on the victim."
On Monday up to seven men were involved in an attack on a 35-year-old man in the Carnhill area of Derry.