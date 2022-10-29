NI election: Sinn Féin says talks to be held on Tuesday
- Published
Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy has said his party will meet the Northern Ireland secretary on Tuesday to discuss when a Stormont election will happen.
Chris Heaton-Harris has said he will call an poll but has not set a date.
Devolved government in Northern Ireland has not functioned since February.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has blocked the restoration of power-sharing in its protest against the post-Brexit trading arrangement known as the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The Stormont parties had expected the Northern Ireland secretary to announce on Friday when an election would take place.
But Mr Heaton-Harris declined to set a date, instead saying that he would give more details next week after talks with the parties.
Speaking to BBC News NI, Mr Murphy described the announcement as "bizarre and unexpected".
"We were as surprised by his U-turn as everyone else," the MLA for Newry and Armagh said.
"We're not certain what's behind it because we've not had any dialogue with him.
"We have had no discussion with him at all and no advance warning of what he's going to do.
"I think that's the wrong way to do business."
Mr Murphy said Sinn Féin planned to meet Mr Heaton-Harris on Tuesday to "understand what they're actually doing".
"What we want to know from the secretary of state is when [an election] is going to take place," he said.
'Focus on protocol'
DUP MLA Philip Brett said more talks with the Northern Ireland secretary would be "pointless".
He said he wanted the UK government to resolve his party's concerns about the Northern Ireland Protocol.
"We've been talking for two-and-a-half years - now is the time for action," said the North Belfast MLA.
"We will not re-enter the executive until action is taken to replace the protocol with arrangements that have cross-community support.
"That is where the focus needs to be, not on pointless talks."
Legislation states that an election must be held within 12 weeks and it had been expected that a poll would take place on 15 December.
Mr Heaton-Harris denied that he had made a U-turn, saying that an election did not have to be called immediately.