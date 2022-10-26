NI Protocol: Paramilitaries probably involved in protests, says PSNI
- Published
Loyalist paramilitaries probably played a role in organising protest rallies against the Northern Ireland Protocol this year, a police commander has said.
Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said the individuals were part of locally-formed "coalitions".
He was responding to questions from South Belfast MP Claire Hanna during a Westminster committee hearing.
The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee is taking evidence about the effects of paramilitaries are having on society.
Ms Hanna of the SDLP asked him: "Obviously organising a rally is not a crime but are you aware of any individuals linked to paramilitary organisations who were involved in organising events billed as peaceful protests?"
Mr McEwan responded: "They were generally organised by what were formed as coalitions.
"There may be members of those coalitions who have links to paramilitary groups, absolutely.
"But that is not to say that the coalitions themselves are controlled by paramilitary groups or otherwise."
Dozens of peaceful protests were held to express unionist and loyalist opposition to the Brexit deal, particularly in the run-up to last May's Stormont assembly election.
None have taken place since the summer.
Unionist politicians such as Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister frequently addressed the rallies.
'Police taking robust action'
Mr McEwan also told the committee that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) does not negotiate with paramilitary figures who act as "gatekeepers" in some communities.
Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry said: "I once remember a new (police) commander coming in to an area and the first photograph which appeared in the local paper was him shaking the hand of the person who was widely known to be a leading paramilitary.
"That type of thing sends out a signal that those are the type of people the police are talking to.
"To be fair this is an issue across the public sector," said the North Down politician.
Mr McEwan replied: "I can't speak to the individual incident.
"Where people who have had former paramilitary connections are involved in constitutionally-formed groups, we do engage with them.
"They are often supported through various levels of government."
He went on to stress that the police take "robust" action against paramilitaries across the spectrum.
"We are fearless in how we go about pursuing them.
"The complexities of a post-conflict society in no way waiver us from our relentless pursuit of criminality."