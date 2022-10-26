Antrim: Second man arrested after Liam Christie murder
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Liam Christie in Antrim town.
Mr Christie, 44, was shot eight times in his home on the Ballycraigy estate last Thursday.
A 43-year-old man was detained by police on Wednesday morning.
A 44-year-old man who was arrested on Monday as part of the murder investigation is still being questioned by detectives.
Police said Mr Christie was shot at close range in a house he had been living in for a number of weeks.
His body was found in his home after neighbours raised the alarm.