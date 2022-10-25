NI business groups urge politicians to return to power-sharing
- Published
Business groups are calling on Northern Ireland politicians to restore the power-sharing executive before Friday's deadline.
The Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce warned that businesses are "at a tipping point" over rising costs.
It comes as a survey by the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce suggested two-thirds (67%) of members have been hurt by the lack of an executive.
Over 50 businesses based in the north west took part in the survey.
Three-quarters of respondents said it was "extremely important" to have the executive return to provide assistance.
The Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce represents more than 1,000 local businesses, which employ more than 100,000 people.
In a joint statement, president Gillian McAuley and vice-president Cathal Geoghegan said: "We cannot repeat the stagnation of 2017-2020.
"We have been here before and are all too familiar with life without an executive.
"We do not underestimate the political challenges but decisions need to be made."
'Wake-up call'
They added: "Today, we urge all our political stakeholders at Stormont and in Westminster to reach a resolution with the sense of urgency it demands."
Aidan O'Kane, president of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, said there was "simply no getting away from the fact that the lack of an executive is worsening the situation" for businesses.
Mr O'Kane added that the chamber's survey should be a "wake-up call" for elected representatives.
"The fact that 67% of respondents have said that political inaction has damaged their business should be a clear signal that the prospect of further delay is totally unthinkable.
"This is last-chance saloon for local political decision-making - now is the time for action to deliver for our communities," he added.
The Northern Ireland Assembly is set to be recalled on Thursday, after Sinn Féin and Alliance backed a motion to debate the cost-of-living crisis.
They are also calling on the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to support the election of a speaker and stop blocking the formation of an executive.
The DUP is refusing to go back into power-sharing government due to its opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol - the part of the Brexit deal that keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods.
Friday, 28 October is the legal deadline for restoring power-sharing at Stormont.
If this deadline is missed, another election would have to take place within 12 weeks.
The assembly has already been recalled three times since the election in May, but on each occasion the DUP has refused to back a new speaker being in place.
The party has said it will not do so until the protocol is significantly changed.
No other business can take place until a speaker is elected.