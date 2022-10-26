Chris Heaton-Harris to hold talks with Stormont party leaders
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is to hold talks with Stormont party leaders as the deadline to restore an executive draws closer.
On Tuesday, Mr Heaton-Harris was re-appointed to the role in Rishi Sunak's new cabinet.
The MP for Daventry was first appointed in September by Liz Truss.
He has repeatedly urged for the Northern Ireland Executive to be formed before 28 October or an assembly election would be called.
Friday is the legal deadline for restoring the power-sharing executive.
If this deadline is missed another election would have to take place within 12 weeks.
The formation of the executive has been blocked since May's assembly election by the Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) refusal to nominate for the position of deputy first minister.
The party has protested against the Northern Ireland Protocol, a part of the Brexit deal which keeps Northern Ireland aligned with some EU trade rules.
That has ensured free trade across the Irish land border but also added new checks to the movement of some goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
As Rishi Sunak announced his new cabinet on Tuesday, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson warned that if the new prime minister wanted to see the executive return he would have to deal with the protocol "once and for all".
He urged the prime minister to find a solution which "recognises that progress is only made in Northern Ireland with the support of unionists and nationalists".
Mr Heaton-Harris, who like the DUP supported Brexit, has said he is "100% committed" to the election timetable and denied he would "backtrack" and delay a poll.
Sinn Féin's deputy leader, Michelle O'Neil, confirmed on Tuesday that she would be meeting Mr Heaton-Harris in Belfast.
In a tweet she said: "Restoration of the executive is the number one priority to help workers and families."