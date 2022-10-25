Halloween fireworks cancelled in Enniskillen and Omagh due to cost
Halloween fireworks displays organised by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council have been cancelled because of financial pressures.
They had been due to take place in Enniskillen and Omagh on 31 October.
The council said the decision was down to immediate financial pressures and the cost of living crisis.
"The council has been required to re-prioritise its budgets to ensure that it can meet its core financial obligations," the statement said.
"The council recognises that the decision to cancel the Halloween Fireworks events is disappointing, but it is reflective of the very challenging financial environment in which we are operating," it added.
The events would have been the first Halloween displays in the area since 2019.
The council said it was aware of the challenges that households are facing and it is undertaking a wider review of budgets as well as working with statutory partners, local support organisations, and charities to support residents through the cost of living crisis.
No fireworks for Belfast
Meanwhile, Belfast City Council said while there are Halloween events there are no plans for fireworks this year.
Derry City and Strabane Council, where Halloween events draw thousands of people, said they would go ahead as planned.
A spokesperson said this year's events would have no impact on the rates bill as the money has already been allocated.
Ards and North Down Council has cancelled its display at Seapark. The council said a decision was taken two years ago.
However, Newry, Mourne and Down will be hosting an event at Slieve Gullion forest park for Halloween.
Antrim and Newtownabbey Council confirmed that it would go ahead with its Halloween fireworks plans as will Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.
Mid Ulster Council is hosting Halloween fireworks in the area's four main towns. A spokesperson said these would be delivered in a "cost effective, value for money basis to maximise social benefit and civic pride."
Mid and East Antrim council will also go ahead with events in Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena and Lisburn and Castlereagh are continuing with Halloween plans which include a fireworks event at Wallace Park in the city.
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is planning fireworks displays in Ballymoney, Limavady, Coleraine and Ballycastle.