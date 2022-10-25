Londonderry: Teenager attacked with iron bars by group
- Published
A teenager has been injured after being attacked by a group of men armed with iron bars in Londonderry.
The 18-year-old was assaulted in the Carnhill area of the city at about 21:30 BST on Monday, police said.
Officers received a report that up to seven men were involved in the attack, which left the victim requiring treatment in hospital for injuries to his legs, shoulder and head.
His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
"This was a savage attack on the victim which we are working to establish a motive for," Det Insp Stephanie Finlay said.
The senior office has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.