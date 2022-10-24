Antrim: Murder victim Liam Christie was shot eight times
A 44-year-old man who was found dead in Antrim town was shot eight times, police have now said.
Liam Christie's body was found in his home on the Ballycraigy estate on Thursday after neighbours raised the alarm.
A 44-year-old man was arrested as part of the murder investigation on Monday afternoon.
Mr Christie was shot at close range in a house he had been living in for a number of weeks, police say.
Det Ch Insp Rachel Wilson said police were making a fresh appeal.
"We can now confirm that Liam was shot up to eight times," she said.
"We are particularly interested in any dash-cam footage from the Ballycraigy estate and surrounding area of Antrim between 7am on Wednesday 19th October and 12pm on Thursday 20th October."
A 31-year-old man who was arrested after the shooting has since been released on bail.