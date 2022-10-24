Adrian Ursu: 'Unfit' driver admits causing deaths in Belfast crash
A man has pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of two men in a car crash in Belfast, admitting he had been driving while unfit through alcohol or drugs.
The victims, Jon O'Hara and Marian Marius Molan, died after the head-on crash on the Ravenhill Road in January.
Adrian Ursu, of Doonbeg Drive in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, initially denied four driving offences when he appeared in court earlier this month.
But he has now changed his plea and admitted all four charges.
A trial date had been scheduled for November but instead, the case was brought back before Belfast Crown Court on Monday after a legal application to have the charges put to the defendant again.
Ursu was then re-arraigned on two charges of causing death by driving without due care and attention when unfit through drink or drugs.
He was also re-arraigned on two charges of causing grievous bodily injury by driving without due care and attention when unfit through drink or drugs.
The 33-year-old Romanian national pleaded guilty to each offence.
He will be sentenced on 12 December.
Remanded into custody
A prosecution lawyer told the court that the Crown would be seeking victim impact statements from the families of the two men who died in the collision.
The judge was also informed that both a probation and a medical report were being sought on Ursu's behalf.
A defence barrister asked if his client could be released on continuing bail while awaiting sentencing, but the judge denied this request and remanded Ursu into custody.
No specific details about the fatal crash were heard in court on Monday but the emergency services were called the scene at about 21:00 GMT on Saturday 22 January, 2022.
It followed a collision between Ursu's black Ford Focus and a blue Skoda Octavia taxi.
Five people were taken to nearby hospitals and a number of other people received treatment from paramedics at the scene.