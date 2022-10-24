Halloween: Firefighters issue safety plea ahead of celebrations
- Published
Firefighters have urged the public not to set deliberate fires during Halloween celebrations in order to avoid "pressure" on their resources.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) had to attend 90 callouts during one 24-hour period last Halloween.
That was slightly down on the 100 calls recorded on 31 October 2020.
The NIFRS appealed to people to heed safety advice and "be aware of the extra fire hazards Halloween brings".
"Halloween is a busy time of year for us and we are urging everyone not to put more pressure on our resources by starting fires deliberately and to act responsibly over the Halloween period," said NIFRS Group Commander Suzanne Fleming.
"If you plan to use fireworks, sparklers or candles please follow our fire safety advice to keep yourself, your family and friends safe.
"Please remember that fireworks are dangerous and can set fire to buildings and clothing. They can also cause serious injury, particularly to your hands and face.
"Only light fireworks outside in an open space and keep children well away from them."
In its Halloween safety advice checklist, NIFRS warned parents not to give sparklers to children under the age of five.
"Sparklers can cause serious injury as they burn at very high temperatures. To a young child, the heat from a sparkler is equivalent a welding torch," it said.
In her statement, Ms Fleming warned that fancy dress costumes "can be highly flammable".
For homemade costumes, she advised against using flammable materials such as black plastic bags.
"It is important to make sure children are properly supervised at all times and kept away from fireworks or open flames," she said.
"If a costume catches fire remember stop, drop and roll to quickly put the flames out."
The NIFRS guide reminded the public that they must have a valid licence to use fireworks in Northern Ireland.
It also advised pet owners to keep their animalw indoors during Halloween.