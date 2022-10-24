Sammy Wilson says election will not change Stormont stand-off
- Published
An early election for the Northern Ireland Assembly is unlikely to change anything to solve the stand-off at Stormont, DUP MP Sammy Wilson has said.
A deadline of Friday has been set to restore the executive or face voters.
But Mr Wilson questioned the point of a poll when the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute was still to be resolved.
Meanwhile, Minister Steve Baker said he and Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris want to remain at the Northern Ireland Office if there is a reshuffle.
"We put so much effort in to building up relations. We are a team that enjoys working together. We'd like to keep it that way," Mr Baker said.
"He and I agreed at the start of this process that we would say to anyone that we're both hoping to continue in post."
There are just days left to restore the power-sharing institutions at Stormont.
Failure to do so would place a legal requirement on the government to trigger another assembly election.
Mr Baker told BBC News NI that the government was going to stick to its plan of calling the election on Friday morning, irrespective of the new Conservative leader and subsequent Cabinet reshuffle.
"This is one place where we are really not going to have a u-turn," he said.
"We may well have a reshuffle tomorrow [Tuesday], we don't know, we'll wait and see.
"But for planning purposes, everyone should understand that there's going to be an election if the executive doesn't reform."
On Sunday, Mr Baker endorsed Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership.
Speaking on Monday morning at a meeting of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly in County Cavan, he reiterated that the current government policy on the protocol would remain.
"I want to be resolute about our interests and the interests of unionists. That means that we're going to be maintaining the policy that we have. There should be no confusion about that."
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is blocking the restoration of the assembly until its concerns about the post-Brexit protocol are addressed.
Speaking to BBC News NI, Mr Wilson said his party would not re-enter government unless the protocol was changed, and it would "vigorously" fight any new election on that basis.
"It gives us a opportunity to reinforce our message to the unionist community that the protocol is bad for the union, and also to the wider community that the protocol has been bad for the cost of living," he said.
The DUP protest has meant that Stormont's ruling executive has not functioned properly for almost 10 months.
Existing ministers are in caretaker roles, meaning they cannot make any major new policy or spending decisions.
Other parties have accused the DUP of holding Stormont to ransom over the protocol.
"If the government sticks by the letter of the law, yes there will be an election," said Mr Wilson.
"If the government were to ask themselves: 'What's the point of an election? Is it going to change anything?' I don't believe it is."
He added: "If there's an election, we will fight it vigorously. We will argue our case but at the end of the day the government is still going to face the same issues.
"Namely that we will not - and we cannot - enter an assembly where because of the protocol we're putting up the cost of living for everyone, and second, we're putting the union in jeopardy."
Friendship with Steve Baker
Mr Wilson gave his take on the race to appoint the next prime minister after Boris Johnson confirmed he would not enter the leadership contest.
"I'm surprised actually he put his name forward," the DUP MP said.
He explained that from the soundings he picked up at Westminster last week "there wasn't a great deal of enthusiasm, I think, amongst the wider party for bringing Boris back".
Mr Wilson said he believed it was likely that Mr Sunak would be the next prime minister but he added that whoever the Conservative Party chose as its next leader, the DUP would "work with them as constructively as we can".
He refused to speculate on who would become the new Northern Ireland secretary if Mr Heaton-Harris was replaced in a cabinet reshuffle.
However, Mr Wilson said he and Mr Baker had become personal friends during the Brexit negotiations.
He added they shared many of the same interests such as motorbikes and and held similar views on Brexit, the protocol and opposing the government's zero carbon policy.