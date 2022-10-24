SDLP's Nichola Mallon not returning to politics
- Published
Nichola Mallon, the SDLP's former deputy leader, will not be returning to politics, BBC News NI understands.
Ms Mallon will not run in future elections, even if a fresh assembly poll is called by the Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris.
He has said he will set a date for another election, if an executive at Stormont is not restored by this Friday.
Ms Mallon lost her seat in May's assembly poll.
The former infrastructure minister has not spoken publicly since the loss, but sources close to her told the BBC she is "done with politics".
She was the most high-profile politician of the four SDLP MLAs who lost their seats in May.
At the time, she described it as a "privilege" to work in politics but said it was "time for a new chapter".
She had represented North Belfast as an assembly member (MLA) since 2016, and before that was a councillor in Belfast City Council, where she served as Lord Mayor.