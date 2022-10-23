Custom House Square: Part of man's finger bitten off in assault
Part of a man's finger was bitten off when he was attacked in Belfast city centre on Saturday night.
Police said they were called to the scene of a disturbance at Custom House Square at about 21:40 BST.
Detectives said that during the altercation a man in his 20s had part of his finger bitten off.
Dt Sgt McCartan described the incident as a nasty assault and appealed for witnesses or anyone with mobile phone footage of the incident.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.